PORTLAND — Parking enforcement and the pay as your throw curbside trash program will return next month after being put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 1 parking will again be enforced in timed zones and metered spaces throughout the city. All residential parking permits that expire June 30 will be automatically renewed for a year. Anyone applying for the first time or who has have moved to a different residential zone must apply at City Hall once it reopens. The building is closed to the public until at least June 22.

Purple pay as you throw garbage bags will again be required as of June 1. Over the last six weeks while the bags were not required, the weekly solid waste collection increased by 47 tons a week, resulting in a $20,445 increase in tipping fees, the city says.

For questions about the parking program, call 874-8443 or email [email protected].

