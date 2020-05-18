PORTLAND — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has canceled this summer’s St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event, held annually in mid-August to commemorate the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Feast of Saint Rocco, “draws thousands of people to Federal Street for a gathering of generations proudly celebrating the heritage, family and faith of a special community,” according to the diocese.
The bazaar started in 1925, just 14 years after St. Peter’s parish was founded to serve a growing number of Italian immigrants. In 2019, the bazaar set a record for profits, which benefit the church’s building fund.
The event will return in 2021, the diocese said.
