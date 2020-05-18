PORTLAND — The city has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans are in the works for a virtual type of celebration.

City Manager Jon Jennings “was forced to make the decision because large social gatherings are not permitted and budget constraints preclude the city from covering the expense this year. It is the city’s hope to bring back this annual tradition in 2021,” the city announced in a press release.

Held on the Eastern Promenade, the event features fireworks and a concert from the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Last year’s event was put on by Shamrock Signature, a division of Shamrock Sports and Entertainment, an international sports marketing firm on Commercial Street.

“We are busy putting the final details together on an epic virtual celebration for that weekend,” Shamrock CEO Brian Corcoran said. “We have full intentions of working with PSO for a bigger, better and best Portland Pops for 2021.”

