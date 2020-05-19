Births

A girl, Reese Kathleen Knudsen born to Kurt Erik and Kaylee Faith (Morin)Knudsen on May 5, 2020 of Topsham, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Paul and Noreen Morin of Lisbon, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Erik and Cathy Knudsen of Falmouth, Maine. Great Grandparents, Beverley Knudsen of Falmouth, Maine, and Jane Morin of Lewiston, Maine. Sibling, Lydia Joy Knudsen.

A boy, Richard Carter Albaum born to Lauren (Forgues) and John Albaum on May 7, 2020 of Boothbay, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Mike & Linda Forgues of Boothbay, Maine. Paternal Grandparent, Jill Albaum of Boynton Beach, FL.

A boy, Hunter James Ritenour born to Gage Tyler Ritenour and Morgan Sadie Girouard on May 5, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Shawn Girouard of Springvale, Maine and Jennifer Fish of Lewiston, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Jessica Whitmore of Brunswick, Maine and Jason Ritenour of Woolwich, Maine. Great grandparents, Sandy Hersom of Brunswick, Maine and Judy Fish of Leeds, Maine.

A girl, Claire Elizabeth McCorkle born to Henry Lewis and Caitlin (Yaeger) McCorkle on May 12, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Beth Trent and Jamie Steinhaver of Bath, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Claudia and Maynard McCorkle of Orr’s Island, Maine. Sibling, Margaret Grace McCorkle.

A girl, Gracelynn Rose Marie Reed born to Nathanael David John and Kelby Lynn (Robinson) Reed on May 13, 202 of Nobleboro, Maine. Siblings, Oliver and Alden Reed.

A male, Levitt James Allen Weaver born to Taylor James Weaver and Jennifer Nicole Rancourt on May 13, 2020 of Bowdoinham, Maine. Maternal grandparents Brian and Amy Rancourt of Topsham, Maine. Paternal grandparents Kirt and Kim Weaver of Topsham, Maine.

Anniversary

Leopold and Madeline Beaudoin

Leopold and Madeline (Dobransky) Beaudoin of Topsham celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary May 14. They were married at St. Andrew’s Mission in Pejepscot on that date in 1955.

Bridesmaids at their wedding were Sylvia (Dobransky) O’Connor, niece of the bride, and Rita (Beaudoin) Grondon, sister of the groom. Best man was Albert Beaudoin, father of the groom. Ushers were Conrad Beaudoin, brother of the groom, and Henry Bernier.

Madeline worked at Jay Brush and at Mt. Ararat School until her retirement. Leo worked at Pejepscot Paper Mill and as a carpenter, and still uses his woodworking skills making birdhouses, games and coat racks.

The couple has four daughters: Sharon Coulton, Dianne Smith, Sandra Kevlik and Karen Beaudoin; two sons-in-law: Peter Coulton and Brian Smith; a daughter-in-law: Margo Batchelder; and four grandchildren: Zachary Smith, and his wife, Jackie Porcello Smith, Kasey Smith, Corinna Coulton and Jan Kevlik.

They celebrated at home with a cake and a video call with their children and grandchildren.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: