Police say an AR-15 rifle stolen in June 2018 from a state police cruiser was recovered in Boston over the weekend.
The rifle was taken from the cruiser of Trooper Jonathan Russell as it sat overnight in his driveway in Norway. It was stolen along with a handgun that was collected as part of an investigation.
The handgun was quickly recovered, but the rifle remained unaccounted for until it was found in Boston, state police said.
Russell told investigators he believed that he had locked the cruiser for the night, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state police. McCausland said he could not recall if there were any signs of forced entry to the cruiser.
“(Russell) said it was locked, and I don’t believe we made a final determination whether it was or wasn’t,” McCausland said.
In January, police charged a Massachusetts man with the thefts. James Burns, 24, is now serving three years of an eight-year sentence for two counts of class-B theft, according to Department of Corrections prisoner records.
A copy of Russell’s personnel file released last year did not include any disciplinary measures related to the missing guns. The state police also denied a Freedom of Access Act request for it’s policy on the safe and proper storage of firearms, citing an exemption to open records law barring the release of security information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
My ‘decision to make’: Trump defends criticized use of drug
-
Sports
Betty Blakeman tennis tournament ending after 30 years
-
Business
Reopening U.S. economy will mean creating all kinds of new jobs
-
Business
Maine women, young adults hit hardest by unemployment
-
Sports
Brady gathers new Bucs teammates for workout on prep field
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.