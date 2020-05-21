Firefighters were battling two wildfires in northern Maine on Thursday afternoon and warned of bad conditions for wildfires Friday.
One fire was in Island Falls on the slope of Robinson/May Mountain, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said.
An unrelated fire Thursday afternoon at Katahdin Forest Products caused officials to pull firefighters and equipment from the wildfire. Officials said the Robinson/May mountain fire was more than 100 acres and 30 percent contained late Thursday afternoon.
May Mountain Fire – Island Falls Update – 1815: Fire is 20 percent contained at 180 acres. All threatened structures have been protected. Dozer line commencing. Helicopters working flare ups. No injuries. #MEfire https://t.co/ZnBq8M19Xt
— Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) May 21, 2020
A second fire in Baxter State Park was expected to grow to more than 100 acres by dark Thursday. Officials said they didn’t have any information on containment.
Brush fires also were reported in Penobscot, Millinocket and Greenwood on Thursday afternoon.
Jim Britt, spokesman for the department, said the National Weather Service and Maine Forest Service issued a “red flag warning” for much of northern Maine for Thursday and Friday. The warning means that strong winds, low humidity, warm temperatures and dry fuels combine to create dangerous fire conditions.
