BRUNSWICK — The Great State of Maine Air Show scheduled for Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at the Brunswick Executive Airport is officially canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The air show was scheduled to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the F-16 Viper Demo Team as the headlining acts. The event was set to be the only New England appearance for the Blue Angels in 2020 and their first show in Maine since 2017.

The 2017 air show drew about 35,000 people to Brunswick Landing over the two day period.

The Air Show Network, the event’s production company, stated in a news release issued Friday that it tried to change the setup at the show and reduce its crowd size by 70% to provide for social distancing, in hopes that state regulations on social distancing would be modified by August.

Gov. Janet Mills has mandated that social gatherings can’t exceed 50 people though the summer, including August when the air show was scheduled, which organizers said made the show “untenable.”

“Our hands are tied but we can’t say we didn’t try,” stated Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network. “COVID-19 challenged us to find new ways to safely put on a show for our guests with social distancing. We came up with an alternative to traditional air show models but due to the State mandates on social gatherings, it was impossible for us to move forward with planning the show.”

“We’re saddened by this decision, but we need to comply with State requirements for the sake of public safety,” said Steve Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, owner/operator of the Brunswick Executive Airport. “We hope to have another show in 2021 or 2022 depending on the Blue Angels availability.”

Refunds will be given to those who have already purchased tickets. Air Show Network asks ticket holders to allow one month for refunds to reflect in their accounts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: