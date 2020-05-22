When it comes to your home, it is never good to avoid a problem. It may have been tolerated, then adjusted to, but property owners who have any plans to sell need to deal with structural and style issues head on.

Realtor Tom Ranello is highlighting this home in adorable Sunset Park to share with sellers a key strategy for a quick sale: have your home pre-inspected. This will avoid surprises while under contract and presents an opportunity to ensure you get the price you want.

Pay attention to weatherization and ventilation—energy efficiency is highly desirable, and mold is an increasing problem in Southern Maine.

This featured home is move-in ready, making it a great starter or permanent home in a friendly community.

“In this market you want to be ready for any objection a buyer could have that would cost you money or time,” said Ranello. He has seen closings delayed for over a month while repairs were made or the price was renegotiated.

A new furnace, shingles, siding and other weatherization or ventilation/mold issues are the primary elements that Ranello sees buyers looking at closely. For style, pay attention to bathrooms and kitchens.

After the initial listing of 167 New York Ave., inspections found necessary repairs. The seller first opted to lower the price, hoping a buyer would want to make repairs, but ultimately saw the value in pausing to invest in renovations and get closer to their target sale price.

Now, with a new deck, fresh paint and new ventilation system this home is move-in ready and waiting for a new owner.

167 New York Ave. is listed at $284,900. Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience and have options for all budgets and styles. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

