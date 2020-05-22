BELFAST — The developers of a planned salmon farm in Belfast said they’re awaiting permits from the state to move ahead with the project.
Nordic Aquafarms, which is based in Norway, wants to build the farm to produce tens of millions of pounds of salmon per year.
The Maine Board of Environmental Protection held deliberations about permits the facility needs on Wednesday.
Nordic president Erik Heim said the path to approval has been “a long journey,” but the end is now in sight.
The project has faced some local opposition from residents who feel it is too large or could have environmental consequences.
A spokesman for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the next step in the process is for state staff to draft recommendations on the applications for the board to consider in the future. The permits relate to issues such as discharge.
The farm would be based in land-based tanks. Maine’s salmon aquaculture industry has long relied on pens based at sea.
