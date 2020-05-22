Conrad Chanel Thibeault 1936 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Conrad Chanel Thibeault, 83, of Brunswick, died on May 18, 2020 peacefully at home in the care of his wife and family. Conrad was born on Oct. 4, 1936 in Brunswick, the son of Raoul and Louise (Racine) Thibeault and attended St John’s School and Brunswick Elementary Schools graduating from Brunswick High School, Class of 1955 Conrad married the love of his life, Vivian Theberge, on April 20, 1959 at St. John’s Church. They settled in Brunswick where they raised their family and continue to live. Conrad loved cars and driving, always finding a reason to hit the road and explore new places around New England. He enjoyed spending summers with his family boating on Sebago Lake, Sunday drives with his wife, and meeting and talking to new people wherever he explored. As a young boy, Conrad had a great interest in his father’s oil business located in Brunswick. When he was old enough to work, he joined his father and delivered oil for Thibeault’s Oil Service. As time went on, the business grew into a multigenerational business with his wife and children by his side. In 1994, he and his wife, Vivian, became the owners of Thibeault Energy until the closing of the business in 2011. Conrad is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivian (Theberge) Thibeault; daughter Christina Thibeault of Brunswick, son Kevin Thibeault of Brunswick daughter, Jennifer Thibeault and wife Laura Grimsted of Stratham, NH: seven wonderful grandchildren, Sarah, Chanel, Joshua, Kelsey, Nicholas, Celeste, and Samuel. Conrad is also survived by his sister, Chantal Lachance of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews. Conrad was predeceased by his parents, Raoul Thibeault and Louise (Racine) Thibeault; and by his son, Dana Thibeault A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 46 bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial Donations may be made to: CHANS Home Health and Hospice https://www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate

