The Maine Republican Party is at it again. They’re continuing to collect petition signatures to stop voters from using ranked-choice voting in the November presidential election. This petition is the party’s third attempt to overturn an election system that a majority of conservatives and liberals voted for in 2016 and in 2018. The only opposition is from the Maine Republican Party officials.

Don’t be fooled; the petition is not a grassroots effort. The Republican Party is using professional, out-of-state signature gatherers because they were unable to get enough Maine volunteers to support something that Mainers supposedly want.

Claiming the goal is to overturn ranked-choice voting for presidential elections is not accurate, either. The Maine Republican Party knows they have no chance of permanently eliminating using ranked-choice voting for presidential elections. The party’s goal is to get a referendum question on the ballot that will block the use of ranked-choice voting for this November’s four-way presidential election.

By blocking ranked-choice voting, the Republican Party hopes enough people will vote for third-party candidates and siphon enough votes from Joe Biden to give Donald Trump at least one of Maine’s four Electoral College votes.

Remember, voting for the Green Party, the Libertarian Party, writing in Bernie Sanders’ name or not voting at all are all votes for Trump. Don’t want Trump to get re-elected? Vote for Biden. It really is that simple.

Tom Waddell

Litchfield

