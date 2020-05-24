Wildfires raged across the state Sunday, destroying a shorefront home in Embden and touching off fires in Gouldsboro, Dedham, Etna, and Limington.
The Maine Forest Service posted photographs of the destruction caused by the wildfires on its Facebook page, attributing the Gouldsboro fire, which destroyed one acre, to outdoor burning. Photographs of the Embden fire show a home on Embden Pond being consumed by flames from a wildfire.
Sunday’s wildfire danger map, which was posted on the Maine Forestry Service website, shows that all of the state was at high or very high risk of wildfires.
Last week, two wildfires in northern Maine burned 280 acres, with the largest fire, on May Mountain in Island Falls, destroying 236 acres before being brought under control on Friday. A second fire in Baxter State Park burned 45 acres on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the Maine Forest Service said 380 forest fires had burned 180 acres throughout the state.
