As president of Soft Trac LLC, a consulting firm based in Maine specializing in technology for nonprofits, I would like to recognize the good that Sen. Susan Collins’ Paycheck Protection Program is doing for the nonprofit community here in Maine.

This program has been an extreme help to me. Our company has a small staff of four professionals, many of which have been with us for over two decades. We work hard, and we are a team. Thankfully, because of this program, we were all able to remain on the payroll during this uncertain time. I know we were all relieved to be able to focus on the health and safety of our families, rather than having to wait in the impossibly long unemployment lines and deal with all the stress that goes along with it.

Several of my nonprofit clients have also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, using these funds to keep their staffs employed and the critical services they provide uninterrupted.

So thank you, Sen. Collins, for delivering this program, just when we needed it the most. We are so fortunate to have a solutions-driven leader representing us in Washington.

Darla Hamlin

North Yarmouth

