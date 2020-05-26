I am 80-plus years of age and live in an independent retirement community. Like thousands of other Maine residents, many of whom are my neighbors, I have health issues that make me more vulnerable to COVID-19, therefore I have no intention of leaving my home, or inviting others in, until the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine reaches zero for at least a two-week period of time. Other than having a few groceries delivered on a weekly basis, I will not be supporting the state’s economy until we reach that goal.
While out-of-state tourists might save our economy for three short months, the coronavirus they spread throughout Maine is very apt to needlessly sicken and kill many year-round residents and destroy Maine’s economy within a few months of their departure anyway. Think of those who are killed as members of your own family and wider circle of loved ones and ask yourself: “Is it really worth it?”
Gov. Janet Mills’ first responsibility is to protect the residents of Maine. Currently, she is slowly but surely abdicating that responsibility. Those protesting the lockdown are a small minority and some, like Paul LePage, who wasn’t brave or committed enough to leave the safety of his vehicle, aren’t even Maine residents. Protect Maine residents first, Gov. Mills, and you will also be protecting your legacy.
Jerry Genesio
Scarborough
