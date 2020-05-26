I am thankful and proud to live in the same state as so many individuals who have changed their lives to help others and contribute to community health. Some are producing personal protection equipment (PPE) in their homes. Others re-shaped their manufacturing to produce sanitizers and vital supplies. These are the visible examples, but there are so many more. Most just follow the guidelines, wear masks, wash or sanitize their hands often and let others go first. This self sacrifice is the essence of love for one another.

You are doing this for me and my family and we have never even met. Though you may live in an area with almost no cases, you are leading by doing the right thing. You are great Americans. Thanks to your care for each of us, we all flourish.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

George Lawson

Gorham

