If you buy milk from the grocery store, you buy milk that was produced by migrant farm workers. If you buy meat from the grocery store, you buy meat that was packaged by migrant workers. If you buy produce from the grocery store, you buy produce grown and harvested by migrant farm workers.

Without the many dedicated migrant farm workers we would not have food to feed our families. Many of these workers are from Mexico, Central America, or Haiti. They are essential workers. Their work keeps us non-farm workers and our families alive.

Please call your reps and ask them to guarantee that we treat these essential farm workers like heroes they are and give them and their families citizenship. Let’s stop the name calling, the harassing, and the harming. Let’s welcome these hard working people into our communities with open arms. You know, just like Jesus would do.

Mary Dunn

Oakland

