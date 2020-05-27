Robert C. Proctor, Jr. 1926 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Bob was a kind and gentle man who loved sharing the outdoors with his family and friends, with a dog at his side. His life choices were inspired by his sense of adventure. Bob grew up in Cochituate, Mass. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in civil engineering, married Gene Larson the following day and started their life together in the Alaskan Territory. Both worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Anchorage. Bob enjoyed the challenge of surveying remote areas for future radar sites during the Cold War. They adopted a stray Alaskan husky, “Moose”, who remained part of the family for many years. After several years his young family with the eldest child moved to Oregon where he worked on The Dalles Dam. The family grew to include two more children. Then they moved on to upstate New York near Albany where he worked for the Department of Environmental Conservation, and where the last of five children were born. His family brought him much joy. They spent time skiing and camping at Lake George in the Adirondacks. His leisure time was spent tending their home in the country, gardening and taking frequent trips to Cape Cod, reading much history and natural history, and listening to classical music. Bob valued community service. At the Patten Free Library, he served as Trustee and worked on the Finance Committee. There he also was an AARP tax preparer. In addition, he worked for the Bath Area Food Bank, worked at the Midcoast Hospital yard sale, and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He felt that the best times of his life were the last 33 years living on the coast at Birch Point in West Bath, with a view to the ocean. His life was filled with family, friends, his beloved dogs and many celebrations. He died on May 18, age 93, at home with family at his side after a period of failing health. Bob is survived by his wife and best friend Gene of 69 years; his children, Bruce of Bath, Cathy and Carol of Brunswick, Ron (Nancy Eldredge) of Tucson, Ariz., and Nancy (Paul) Perkins of Bath; six grandchildren, Ellie (John) Jowers, Jesse (Jeff) Deason, Lindsay (Ethan) DeBery, Sydney Perkins (Dan Flaherty), Jared (Clare) Fernandes, Jeane Cohen; and 11 great-grandchildren. Gene and family would like to express their gratitude to the many caregivers from CHANS who have helped him for the past several years. Donations may be made in his memory to: Midcoast Humane at midcoasthumane.org

