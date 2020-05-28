The Richmond Area Food Pantry, Inc., recently received a $7,500 grant from the Roger N. Heald Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. “Thanks to this grant, the RAFP is able to address food insecurity for the families of Richmond, Dresden and Bowdoinham who have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” the pantry stated in a news release.

“Because of this pandemic, we have seen a 40% increase in our clientele these past couple of months and we were running out of food pretty quickly,” said pantry director Janette Sweem in the release. “This grant eases our worries about how we will manage to stock our shelves for months to come. We are so very grateful for the Community Foundation’s grant program.”

The Richmond Area Food Pantry serves Richmond, Dresden and Bowdoinham by offering food assistance to individuals and families who are at high risk due to inadequate financial resources or due to crises. For more information, call 607-2777, visit their Facebook page, email [email protected] or visit www.richmondareafoodpantry.org

