Like thousands of would-be tourists, I am hoping to spend a week or so visiting Maine late this summer. Months ago I made reservations to fly into Portland where I would rent a car. Then I have accommodations booked for seven nights along the coast as far north as Stonington.

At the moment your governor has implemented a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors. But it makes no sense for us to be bottled up in a motel for two weeks before taking a one-week vacation.

In addition, if the restaurants and other attractions are not fully open and available, the fun of visiting largely disappears. I am on the verge of canceling my reservations while I can still get a full refund. Even worse, the owner may go belly up if he has too little business by that time.

My wife and I have adhered to all the social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols during the last two months just the way, I’m sure, that responsible Maine residents have done. So now I think it’s time for the governor to review the quarantine policy, and consider the potential devastation that this restriction would cause to your tourist industry.

Peter Gilderson

Madison, Miss.

