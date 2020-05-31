The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has expelled a Bangor priest who was criticized by a judge who said he “inflamed” events leading to the murder of a woman in 2018, the diocese said Sunday.

The Rev. Anthony Cipolle was spiritual adviser to the woman, Renee Henneberry Clark, and got into a fight with her estranged husband’s brother, Philip Clark, when he came by her house to remove some tools.

Philip Clark later shot his sister-in-law to death. In court, he said she pushed “every friggin’ button she could” until he snapped. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison.

Cipolle faced criticism for his role from a Superior Court justice, William Stokes, who said the priest had “inflamed,” rather than defused, the situation.

“The role of Anthony Cipolle in this tragedy, I don’t think can be overstated,” the judge said. “He certainly did not help the situation at all, at least from my point of view. Cipolle clearly inserted himself into this whole situation.”

The diocese launched an investigation early this year into Cipolle’s conduct. He was put on leave at partial pay.

Now, Cipolle will no longer be a member of the priesthood.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Cipolle abused his position as a member of the clergy, violated the Diocese of Portland’s Code of Ethics, and attempted to deceive investigators,” a statement from the diocese said.

The diocese did not specify how Cipolle allegedly attempted to deceive investigators, nor did it give details of his other alleged infractions. His alleged misconduct did not involve “inappropriate behavior with a minor,” the statement said.

“He will not be given another assignment,” the statement from Bishop Robert Deeley said. “With the restrictions placed on him, he cannot function or present himself as a priest.”

Cipolle could not immediately be reached for comment.

The now former priest took an unusual path to the clergy. He was ordained in 2017, at the age of 52, after an eventful life with multiple careers, a son, a marriage that didn’t last, and an eventual return to the faith.

Cipolle served as parochial vicar at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Bangor until going on leave in December 2018.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: