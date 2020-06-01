The Highland Green 55+ community in Topsham has announced an expansion that will include a new 48-unit cottage neighborhood, a series of apartment-style independent living homes and a 48-unit assisted living and memory care residence.

The project includes a $1.5 million expansion of an existing road to access the new apartments and future neighborhoods on the 650-acre campus.

“We’ve been planning these new neighborhoods for a decade or more, and we are confident the market will support these new living options,” said John Wasileski, Highland Green’s owner. “The neighborhoods have been carefully planned and when they come to fruition, we’ll be able to offer a wide range of home options in order to meet the needs of our consumers.”

In a statement Monday, Wasileski said he’s counting on retirees already living in nearby coastal communities, as well as customers from traditional feeder markets including greater Boston, New York, the Mid-Atlantic region, and Florida.

The apartments, called The Enclave at Highland Green, reflect market demand for apartment-style living with services such as dining, transportation and housekeeping, the company said.

“The Enclave is based on our success with Blueberry Commons at OceanView (at Falmouth),” Wasileski said. “We have a long track record in the Falmouth-area market and believe the demand is strong for independent living with supportive services that we are offering at The Enclave.”

The third area of expansion is the 48-unit assisted living and memory care residence that will be located on Audubon Way.

Over 200 freestanding residences are currently occupied at Highland Green, said the company, which also owns and operates Cumberland Crossing in Cumberland.

