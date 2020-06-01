WATERVILLE — Amaryllis Charles stood on the sidewalk Monday afternoon wearing a dark blue face covering and she dropped to one knee, hoisting an American flag above her bowed head. Her friends and others along the sidewalk joined in, falling to one knee as well.

This moment for personal for Charles, who recently graduated from Waterville Senior High School.

“I am angry and I am hurt,” she said. “These are black people that look like me, being killed in the streets, and the people who are doing it aren’t being held accountable.”

Charles was one of the hundreds of protesters that gathered at the Universalist-Unitarian Church to denounce “systemic racism,” joining the chorus of protests across the country. The unrest came after George Floyd was killed last week by Derek Chauvin, a former police officer in Minneapolis, who has since been fired, arrested and charged with murder.

Monday afternoon, Charles held a sign that read: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

“I want to protest injustices that are going on in our country,” Charles said. “It’s absolutely absurd and we need to hold these officers accountable. I know for a fact that this stuff is happening in this country and I’m not ignorant. It’s happening every single day, the only difference now is that it’s being recorded.”

The protest was organized partly by former Waterville mayor Karen Heck. Although she’s been following the news, Heck said she has not watched the footage that a bystander took, where Chauvin was shown with his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck.

“Pope Paul VI said in 1972, ‘If you want peace, work for justice,'” Heck said. “To me, that’s what we need to do to really make this country live up to its potential. As a white person, it’s our responsibility to take that work on. I think that people of color, whether it’s African American, Native Americans, or Latino, have been working at that and trying to show us how we can reach our potential as a great nation and I think it’s time for white people to really stand up, be heard, be allies and vote for a regime change.”

Heck was seen greeting protesters and handing out American flags. Heck made it clear that the protest was not anti-police, but instead anti-structural racism. A Waterville police officer could be seen giving the thumbs-up to demonstrators while driving by in a police cruiser Monday afternoon.

The protest kicked off at noon, with about a hundred lining Silver and Elm Streets, toting signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, clad in face masks. By 1 p.m., the crowd that gathered was well over 200.

Among those protesters were Joe and Hillary Baldinelli, who said that their daughter, Sophia, 9, asked to come with them to the protest. Joe Baldinelli says that as a former corrections officer, he was rejected from the law enforcement industry after speaking up for injustices that he witnessed on the job by fellow colleagues.

“I have seen firsthand officers getting away with provocation, and they turn around and write up the individual that they provoked,” Joe Baldinelli said. “When I pressed my concerns with it, I was black balled from the industry because I said something about it.”

The Baldinelli’s said that they have raised their daughter to not see color, but to know what inequality and injustices are and how to address them.

“We have always explained it to her that skin color doesn’t matter,” Joe Baldinelli said. “People are people. Explaining inequality has been one of the most difficult things to explain to our daughter because she doesn’t see the difference in skin color. To explain what happened, I had to tell her that a police man killed somebody for no reason, (Floyd) was unarmed and that really bothered her, so she wanted to come with us today.”

“I think segregation shouldn’t be there, it should be about equality,”said Sophia Baldinelli, 9. “(Floyd’s death) made me very mad and sad. Equality is better than segregation.”

Danae Jacobson was also at the protest with her daughter, Maggie, who is 3. While she says she cannot explain what is going on to her other child at home, who is an infant, she is working to explain what is going on to Maggie.

“I want to stand with the black community and I don’t want to be silent,” Jacobson said. “I’m angry, I’ve had it and I’ve just been thinking of the ways that I can support and educate my kids about white privilege and racism. We’ve talked to my 3-year-old about how some people hurt other people because of the color of their skin and we talked about wanting to stand up for justice and to say, “No, this is not OK,” and that’s why we came here today: to say that it’s not OK to hurt other people because of their skin color.”

The protest, which went on for about an hour, dispersed around 1 p.m. Cars honked in solidarity and the crowd shared a few chants together during the hour-long event.

Throughout, Heck was seen scaling the crowd, reminding them of the decision that will be in their hands in November.

“Remember to vote,” Heck told the crowd. “And work for candidates that will bring about change.”

On Sunday, about 300 people marched the streets of Portland, while more than 35 people gathered in Skowhegan.

Demonstrators said they would also gather at 6 p.m. Monday outside the Waterville Police Department, where they would kneel for 9 minutes in commemoration of Floyd.

