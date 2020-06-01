KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk High School Principal Sue Cressey announced last week that the 2020 graduation ceremony will be held on school grounds at 2 p.m., Sunday June 7. The updated schedule of events was revealed after discussions were held with the senior class and a survey conducted.

With the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent and accompanying state restrictions on how people gather still in force, school officials have worked out a way to conduct ceremonies and issued an update.

“A stage will be set up facing the parking lot where graduates will be given one parking spot per family,” Cressey said. “As small groups of graduates are called, they will proceed to the stage to pickup their diplomas from Interim Superintendent Phillip Potenziano and me. Then they will return to their cars to watch the next group. Everyone will wear masks.”

Those who wish to watch the ceremony remotely, can visit https://www.rsu21.net/livestream.

A videographer will record the June 7 event for graduates and their families and then take footage from several sources to produce a professionally edited graduation video that will be available at a later date, she said. RSU 21 will request images from graduates’ post-ceremony celebrations to be a part of the video compilation.

The video will also include pre-recorded speeches by valedictorian Ethan Eickmann, salutatorian Mia Banglmaier, and faculty speaker Frederick Follansbee. A professional photographer will also attend and take mask-free graduation photos.

The traditions associated with Seniors’ Last Assembly and Class Night have been pre-recorded and will be made into a video. The class of 2020, as well as the rest of the student body, are scheduled to watch “together” remotely on the evening of June 5, which would have been Class Night.

