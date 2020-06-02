Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale multiple, flexible workspaces in these historic textile mills. Spaces at these featured properties are affordable and available immediately.

Dana Warp Historic Mill, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook

Various size suites available

LEASE RATE: $6.00 to $15.00 SF GROSS

The historic Dana Warp Mill is located above the Falls on the Presumpscot River in walkable, downtown Westbrook. Today the Mill is zoned for office and industrial space and it has become home to many unique businesses, including designers and manufacturers of custom textiles, photographers, artists, fitness facilities, dance studios and more.

With natural light, exposed brick and beams and views overlooking the Presumpscot River, lessees will have a gorgeous space to welcome clients from all over the Greater Portland area.

Hill Mill, 41 Chestnut St., Lewiston

500± to 5,000± SF and 5,000± to 60,000± SF

LEASE RATE: $4.50 to $6.50/SF MG

Continental Mill, 2 Cedar St., Lewiston

5,000± to 100,000± SF

LEASE RATE: $4.00/SF MG

Hill and Continental Mills are adjacent to the beautiful Androscoggin River, canals, walking trails and parks. These industrial-zoned spaces are great for makers, artists and photographers. Continental Mill is currently completely vacant, presenting an opportunity for creative layouts in the open space.

Lewiston and its sister city Auburn are centrally located between Augusta and Portland and it has been capturing new markets for technology, medicine, retail, entertainment and conference hosting. Investment in the local hospitality industry is growing, along with expansions at the two major hospitals.

These properties are offered for lease by Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Brokers, Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, 207-772-2422 or www.malonecb.com. Please contact Karen at 207-671-8808 and Cheri at 207-240-6844; or [email protected] and [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »