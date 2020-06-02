Nicole Budri, a graduate of Falmouth High School class of 2016, graduated from the U.S .Coast Guard Academy on May 20.

Budri graduated with a degree in operations research and computer analysis with high honors and an appointment as an ensign in the Coast Guard. Her first billet will be at Sector New Orleans doing marine inspections.

Budri reports to New Orleans on June 24 to begin a three-year assignment. She then plans to attend graduate school or transfer to another sector.

