Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on remote access to meetings via Zoom.
Mon. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Cumberland
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council and Planning Board meetings via Zoom.
Mon. 6/8 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 6/9 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can be participated in virtually through Zoom, with details at falmouthme.org.
Thur. 6/4 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee
Freeport
All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled unless otherwise noted at freeportmaine.com. Visit the town website for Zoom information. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.
North Yarmouth
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for Board of Selectmen and Planning Board (unless otherwise noted online). Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.
Tues. 6/9 7 p.m. Planning Board
Pownal
All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Check the town website for Zoom information.
Mon. 6/8 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Yarmouth
Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 6/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
