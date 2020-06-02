Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Tues. 6/9 6 p.m. Planning Board

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Tues. 6/9 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee

Tues. 6/9 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 6/10 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 6/10 5:30 p.m. School Budget & Finance Committee

Wed. 6/10 7 p.m. School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur. 6/11 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 6/8 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District

