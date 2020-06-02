Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon. 6/8 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 6/9 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 6/9 7 p.m. Conservation Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon. 6/8 4 p.m. Communications Committee

Mon. 6/8 5:30 p.m. Appointments/Negotiations Committee

Tues. 6/9 4:15 a.m. Finance Committee

Tues. 6/9 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee

Wed. 6/10 6 p.m. Round Table Discussion

Wed. 6/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Sat. 6/6 8 a.m. City Council Workshop

Mon. 6/8 6 p.m. Board of Education

Tues. 6/9 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting

Wed. 6/10 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 6/10 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 6/11 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur. 6/11 5:15 p.m. Middle School Subcommittee

