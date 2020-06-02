Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon.  6/8  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  6/9  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  6/9  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon.  6/8  4 p.m.  Communications Committee

Mon.  6/8  5:30 p.m.  Appointments/Negotiations Committee

Tues.  6/9  4:15 a.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  6/9  8:30 a.m.  Rules & Policies Committee

Wed.  6/10  6 p.m.  Round Table Discussion

Wed.  6/10  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Sat.  6/6  8 a.m.  City Council Workshop

Mon.  6/8  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Tues.  6/9  6:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Wed.  6/10  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  6/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  6/11  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  6/11  5:15 p.m.  Middle School Subcommittee

