United Way of Mid Coast Maine announced $93,900 in grants to 20 agencies that are working to help local people during the pandemic. This is on top of $47,340 to 16 agencies, distributed in April.

“We continue to be so impressed with the dedication and creativity of Mid Coast agencies in meeting local people’s needs, quickly and compassionately,” said United Way Executive Director Barbara Reinertsen in a news release. “Our volunteers were very pleased to be able to use United Way funding to support such a broad cross-section of help across our region.”

Many of the grants addressed the need for food, going to food pantries, farms growing food for pantries and groups working to get food out safely to vulnerable people. Funded agencies include: Bath Area Food Bank, Brunswick Area Teen Center, Central Lincoln County YMCA, Chewonki Foundation, Growing to Give, Healthy Lincoln County, Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry, Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Richmond Area Food Pantry, Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, Veggies to Table and Wiscasset Nazarene Outreach.

Oasis Free Clinics received funding to help re-open its clinics and provide needed medical care.

Boothbay Region Community Resource Council and Tedford Housing received funding to help with urgent housing needs, Midcoast Maine Community Action received a grant to help with housing, transportation, and other basic needs, and Amistad, Midcoast Community Alliance, and Through These Doors received grants to deliver a combination of food and other basic needs for their clients.

“United Way, and the funded agencies, are so grateful to the hundreds of generous donors who have made all this possible by giving to the Covid-19 Fund,” said Reinertsen. “Thank you!”

Rebecca Hobbs, of the domestic violence agency Through These Doors, wrote: “The costs we are currently experiencing have escalated as we work to keep families safe. We are so grateful to UWMCM for your support. Please pass along our deep appreciation to all of the people involved.”

Brian Townsend of Amistad wrote: “I really can’t put into words how meaningful this funding is right now….Being able to provide a tangible, immediate solution to someone who is hungry, or vulnerable, or lacking a need to support them medically or emotionally or practically through this time of loss and transition is a game-changer. We would have no way to be supportive in this manner without the help of UW Mid Coast and these funds, and we are grateful beyond measure.”

Anyone who wish to donate to the COVID-19 Fund can go to United Way’s website, www.uwmcm.org, to pay quickly by PayPal or credit card, or send a check to United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME 04530. All donations go directly to the agencies providing needed help.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our communities. It serves residents of Brunswick and Harpswell, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties.

