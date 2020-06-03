A push by Maine election officials, including Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, to get more voters to cast absentee ballots as a way to protect against the spread of COVID-19 at the polling place appears to be paying off.

Nearly 40,000 Maine voters have already requested ballots for the upcoming July 14 primary election, more than triple the number of requests made for the June 2016 primary election.

According to data published by Dunlap’s office, 38,594 voters have requested a ballot for the primary election, where Democrats will choose a candidate in a three-way race to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. There were 11,582 requests at this point in time before the June 2016 primary, state records show.

Republicans in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will also decide on a three-way race, selecting a challenger to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat.

Dunlap, in a recently released You Tube video, is recommending that voters use the absentee voting process to avoid exposure to the coronavirus for themselves and polling place workers.

“It’s a simple way to cast your vote from the safety of your own home,” Dunlap says in the video.

In-person voting will still be available, and voters can also turn in their absentee ballots to their local city or town clerks in person up to 30 days prior to the vote. But polling place voting will likely involve social distancing and other precautions, which could slow the process for voters.

An executive order by Gov. Janet Mills in April pushed the June 9 primary election to July 14 in response to the pandemic. That order also waived the deadline for requesting and filing an absentee ballot until the day of the election. Typically the last day a voter in Maine can request an absentee ballot is the last Thursday before the Tuesday of the election.

Dunlap is advising voters who plan to mail in their ballots to do so at least seven days prior to the election, to ensure they are received in time to be counted.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: