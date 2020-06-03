‘Onward’
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. June 5-7. Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, $15 per carload. eventbrite.com
Drive-in movies were made for social distancing as each parking spot has plenty of space. This weekend is for the kids, as Prides Corner is screening the urban fantasy-adventure film “Onward.” Pile the young and young at heart into your car and watch the movie on an absolutely gigantic screen nestled in the woods off of Route 302. Purchase tix in advance or bring cash to buy them at the box office. It’s cash only at the snack bar as well.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Screen on Maine Street.
