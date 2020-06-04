GHS graduation convoy

The community is invited to line the route of a convoy Sunday, June 7, that will celebrate the Gorham High School class of 2020.

The convoy of graduates and their families will begin at 7:45 p.m. at Gorham Industrial Park and follow Route 25 and Main Street through the Village. It will then turn left on to South Street and enter the Gorham High School campus via Morrill Avenue.

Participants and spectators are asked to maintain physical distancing and refrain from throwing candy or other items, either from vehicles in the convoy to spectators or from spectators toward the parade.

The convoy is a collaboration with the Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works.

Town’s facilities reopened

The town has opened some facilities on an appointment only basis.

Residents can book appointments at the following places:

Town Clerk’s Office, go to gorham.youcanbook.me or call 222-1670.

Recreation Office, gorhamrec.youcanbook.me or call 222-1630.

Baxter Memorial Library, baxterlibrary.youcanbook.me or call 222-1190.

Community Development | Planning, Economic Development, Code and/or Assessing Divisions,

communitydev.youcanbook.me or call 222-1620.

Face masks are required to enter any town facility and visitors must adhere to social distancing rules.

Residents are encourged to use the town’s online services whenever possible, which can be found

at gorham-me.org/home/pages/online-transactions.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on May 28 that the U.S. public debt was $ 25,683,672,542,543.70.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: