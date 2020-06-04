IRVINGTON, Va. – Stuart Barwise, born on April 13, 1966, in Boston, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2020, in Irvington, Virginia.Stuart was raised in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. After president of the senior class, he graduated from Boston University with a degree in hospitality.Over 30 years he pursued a career in hotel management that took the family all over the United States, most recently as general manager at the Tides Inn in Virginia.As a Kennebunkport resident, he served on the recreation committee and budget board and for many years on the board of selectmen. With his measured leadership and unwavering positivity, Stuart inspired all who worked with him. This is a tragic loss and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is leaving behind his wife, Bibi; sons, Ian and Dylan and beloved granddaughters, Olivia and Liliana. He also leaves his parents, Stanley and Barbara Barwise; sister, Sara and spouse Brandy as well as his brother, Steven. In addition his extended family in Germany.A celebration of Stuart’s life will be scheduled for another, safer time.Should you desire to donate in Stuart’s memory donations may be made to the Kennebunkport Recreation Scholarship Fund,P.O Box 566,Kennebunkport, ME 04046

