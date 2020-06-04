Sparxsea is the name that Portland indie-folk singer-songwriter Chelsea Toussaint performs and records under, and she’s planning on releasing her debut album, “On the Sea,” this fall. It was produced by Will Holland (Pixies, Fall Out Boy) and Will Bradford (SeepeopleS).

In the meantime, Sparxsea put the first single out last month, and it’s the song “Little Wooden Boat.” Her vocals are haunting and full-bodied, and the song bursts with acoustic guitar and piano.

The video for the song was made from footage supplied by solo sailor and fellow Mainer Holly Martin as she sailed around the world on her 27-foot boat. It’s like a short documentary with a sublime soundtrack.

You can stream a live show from Sparxsea at 3 p.m. on June 14. It’s being presented by the UK-based Sofa Sessions. Catch it on Facebook by clicking here.

Here’s “Little Wooden Boat”:

