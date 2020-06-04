Don Campbell Band Clamstock Concert

4 p.m. June 6 (Rain date June 7), The Clambake Seafood Restaurant, 345 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, donations appreciated. On Facebook.

Country folk and rock act Don Campbell Band has found a way to make an outdoor concert happen with the help of a loaned flatbed and the massive parking lot at The Clambake in Scarborough. Cars will be allowed to occupy every other space to maintain proper social distancing, and you’ll be able to use the space next to your vehicle to set up lawn chairs or a blanket. Come hungry, as you’ll be able to enjoy Clambake takeout.

