DAMARISCOTTA — The Stable Gallery has decided to cancel its 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic

“It was a difficult decision to make because we have been dedicated to sharing fine craft and art for the last 14 years,” Priscilla McCandless wrote in a notice to the participating artists. “However, we decided to err on the side of caution.”

The gallery considered a shortened season but, in the end, the number of art objects that would need to be managed and cleaned regularly proved “too daunting,” according to the gallery. In addition, state restrictions on group sizes and a required quarantine period for out-of-state visitors have made gallery openings difficult to organize in limited space.

“There were just too many strikes against us,” said gallery partner Mary Hall. “We expected the 14-day quarantine rule to discourage out-of-staters from visiting and Maine residents to wisely choose to focus on their health and safety.”

Next winter, Stable Gallery will weigh its options and determine whether there is a location available for reopening in the Damariscotta area.

