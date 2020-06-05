Around this time, college graduates should be marching together to receive their hard-earned diplomas. High school seniors should be winding up classes, studying for finals, and preparing for their own graduation ceremonies. Neighbors should be gathering to celebrate these remarkable young adults as they move to the next stage of their lives. This year, however, that’s simply not in the cards.

Colleges and universities have had to switch to virtual commencement ceremonies. While some local high schools are still planning to host in-person events, their format is greatly altered. Morse and Mt. Ararat graduates, for example, will stay in their cars, taking turns walking across the stage to receive their diplomas — wearing the full regalia of cap, gown and face mask. Many towns have taken to showing extra support for grads by displaying yard signs. Still, it’s hardly what they all had hoped for.

My heart goes out to students who are missing the traditional celebrations of these milestones. But I want to say this to the graduating Class of 2020: Our in-person gatherings may not be as grand as we’d all imagined, but that does not diminish your accomplishments.

One of the many wonderful things about modern technology, is that even though the pandemic has us all remaining physically distant from each other, you’re still able to connect with your teachers. Your lessons, while now logistically complicated, did not have to stop. It also means that you can hear a wide variety of commencement speeches, from Barack Obama and Oprah, to Tom Hanks and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

I want to offer my own advice and hopes for you, as well. Maya Angelou once said, “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” You are taking the next major step in your life in the middle of a crisis, and it will undoubtedly change you. This is a big challenge, piled on top of the challenge that finding your way in the world is already. But I hope this challenge, rather than reducing you, gives you three important gifts: resiliency, empathy and gratitude.

The resiliency you gain from making it through this crisis will help you overcome any obstacle that comes at you in the future — and life is full of obstacles. No matter what life throws at you going forward, you will have undeniable proof that you can do hard things. Empathy for others is guiding our response to this pandemic. Empathy for our elderly neighbors, health care workers, and those deemed “essential employees” is what motivates us to socially distance ourselves and take extra precautions when we go into public. In the future, empathy will help you relate to and connect with people, and help you find the right path.

Gratitude keeps us grounded in the moment, and is the best defense against anxiety and fear. Take time to be grateful for those who love and have supported you so far in life, for your mentors and friends. It’s gratitude that will keep you afloat when times get rough.

These three gifts — resiliency, empathy and gratitude — are the hardest things to teach. They are also critical for success. You will be amazed by the adults you encounter who have not cultivated these skills. But you will surpass them.

It might feel like your life is at a stand-still right now. Life keeps going, however, and the next chapter of yours is about to begin. New chapters are as scary as they are exciting. So take time to celebrate with those who love you, celebrate each other, and celebrate all you have accomplished. Then, as Maine writer E.B. White put it, “Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day.”

State Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, represents District 23 in the Maine Legislature.

