Graduation

5 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Brunswick Landing

From the valedictorian

“We had a change with our band director, then out of the blue we were out of the school because of the virus. We had our musical canceled, school was out right after, then we were told that we wouldn’t return. We were shell-shocked, not really knowing what we were going to do.

“With this 2020 class, we have had some unfortunate things happen to us. But we have always risen to the challenge. When all this happened, we asked ‘what can we do?’ We now know that we can make our graduation happen, and we will hopefully be able to gather as a class sometime during the summer. We had to figure it out, and we are making the best of this situation.

“I have had several great experiences at Brunswick. The faculty has been great, and I have learned a lot, whether it was playing trombone in the band or on the soccer field and track. I am proud to be a part of the Class of 2020.”

Chapman “Chappy” Hall

