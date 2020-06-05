Graduation

5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Crescent Beach State Park

From the valedictorian

“Congratulations to the class of 2020! Although we are in the midst of unprecedented circumstances, that does not in any way diminish our achievements, nor does it make graduation a less significant milestone. We never could have predicted that our senior year would end so abruptly, but we can channel this experience into something positive. The losses we endured due to COVID-19 will strengthen our resilience and ability to cope with future challenges. We are the graduating class who remained strong during a global pandemic, and that is something about which each and every one of us should feel proud. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who supported us in these extraordinary times. They deserve all of our gratitude. Again, congratulations class of 2020, and best wishes to you all!”

Chloe Butzel

Top 13 scholars

