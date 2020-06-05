Graduation

4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, drive-in style at Richmond High School

Top 12 scholars

Abigail Johnson, Valedictorian

Spencer Soule, Salutatorian

Samuel DeRaps

Lindsie Irish

Bryanne Lancaster

Theodore Merrill

Elliot Palmer

Maya Parlin

Olivia Ridenour

Isaac Rideout

Natalie Williams

Amanda Wright

richmond high school, senior graduation 2020, Times Record News
