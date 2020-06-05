SACO — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is informing the public that it has identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus infection in a food service worker at the Sea Salt Lobster Restaurant in Saco.

“The individual handled food at Sea Salt Lobster Restaurant while infectious from May 12, through May 23,” the CDC said in a news release. An assessment of the employee’s illness determined that restaurant patrons may be at risk for hepatitis A infection.

“Maine CDC recommends that anyone who may have eaten food prepared at Sea Salt Lobster Restaurant or worked at the restaurant on May 22 and May 23 receive hepatitis A vaccine by Saturday, June 6, as there is a 14-day window during which prophylaxis is effective after exposure,” the news release, issued Friday morning, continued. “This includes anyone who may have had take-out, delivery or curbside pickup of food from the restaurant.”

Anyone who visited the restaurant from May 12 through May 21 is outside the window for which prophylaxis is recommended but should watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if symptoms develop, the CDC said. Individuals with compromised immune systems or children younger than one year old who visited the restaurant during this time may benefit from hepatitis A immune globulin (IG), upon consultation with their health care provider.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months, according to the news release. Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms begin to show 15-50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

The Maine CDC advised that the best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: