Students and their parents slowly cruised in cars and minivans up Tasker Street in Saco on Friday, June 5 passing Young School. Some held signs

and others just waved as their passed teachers, staff and administrators lined up on the the street. Some dressed up and many held up signs wishing students a happy summer. The parade was a to celebrate the end of the school year and it was the first time most teachers and students saw each other face-to-face, albeit at a safe distance away, since Young School closed its doors to students in March and they began distance learning as a result of restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

