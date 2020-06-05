Maine reported three additional deaths and 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Also, 58 additional Mainers have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in a decline in active cases. Overall, Maine has 2,482 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and 98 deaths. With 1,797 total recovered cases, active cases declined from 612 on Thursday to 587 on Friday.

For the first weekday since mid-March, no Maine health or government officials will brief the media about the pandemic on Friday. The break in daily weekday briefing comes as President Trump is visiting a nasal swab manufacturer in Guilford.

“We have no major announcements to make, and given the high likelihood that news will be made elsewhere in the state today, we chose not to further complicate the lives of news directors and editors,” said Jackie Farwell, Maine Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman, in a statement.

On Thursday, the Mills administration announced that bars, tasting rooms, fitness centers and nail salons in 13 Maine counties will be allowed to reopen on June 12. The Mills administration bumped up the original timeline in response to positive trends in coronavirus cases.

The accelerated reopening plan will not apply to similar businesses in Cumberland, York or Androscoggin counties because of ongoing community transmission of the virus.

Under the revised timeline, bars and tasting rooms will be able to resume outdoor service only starting June 12 in the following counties: Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and Washington.

Additionally, gyms and fitness centers, nail salons as well as tattoo and piercing parlors may open on June 12 as long as they are following a checklist of health and safety guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of transmission.

“These updates come in light of low case-count trends in the 13 counties where the relative small number of cases has largely remained steady or decreased,” said Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

POSITIVITY RATE FALLING

Mills’ administration has been gradually rolling back restrictions on businesses and social gatherings in recent weeks, although not as quickly as many businesses and some politicians would prefer.

Maine has among the lowest per capita coronavirus infection rates in the country, but continues to experience isolated outbreaks – some deadly – at long-term care facilities and workplaces.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, noted Thursday that the rate of positive test results continues to decline. One of numerous metrics closely watched by epidemiologists in Maine and nationwide, the “positivity rate” can help illustrate the disease trajectory particularly as states ramp-up testing capacity.

Maine’s overall positivity rate dropped to 4.89 percent from 4.97 percent earlier this week, which is half the national rate. But Shah noted that the rate was 2.18 percent among the more than 1,500 tests conducted using the common PCR process, which looks for genetic materials of COVID-19 in samples.

Shah said Maine still has “a ways to go” before hitting the goal of 2 percent for total, cumulative tests.

“But these are signs that our efforts to expand testing, both in terms of capacity and the number of tests that are getting done on a day-to-day basis, are getting us where we need to be going,” Shah said.

CHANGES TO 14-DAY QUARANTINE

The Mills administration is under intense pressure to relax restrictions on the out-of-state visitors that are critical to Maine’s more than $6 billion tourism industry.

Johnson said the administration is working with hospitality businesses on ways to eliminate the current 14-day quarantine requirement for tourists visiting Maine from other states. Business owners and groups have said such a requirement could kill the summer tourism season and, with it, many Maine businesses.

Johnson did not provide specifics on Thursday, but said they are reviewing proposals from the lodging sector and other businesses for inclusion in a final plan, which could be announced early next week.

This story may be updated.

Related Headlines Mills accelerates reopening for bars, tasting rooms and gyms in 13 counties

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: