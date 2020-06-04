The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 28 additional cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The number of deaths of individuals with COVID-19 held steady at 95, however.

To date, Maine CDC has reported 2,446 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. The number of active cases continues to decline as well. After accounting for the 95 deaths and the 1,739 people who have recovered from COVID-19, Maine CDC was reporting 612 active cases of the disease on Thursday, a decrease of 12 from the previous day.

Looking back over previous weeks, Maine averaged 657 active cases for the seven-day period ending Thursday compared to 703 active cases for the week ending May 29. The 14-day average as of Thursday was 608.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on the latest cases and deaths as well as testing and supplies during a 1 p.m. briefing. He will be joined by two other state commissioners: Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Heather Johnson of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

On Wednesday, Shah said Maine CDC staff were investigating 13 positive cases at an Eldredge Lumber and Hardware facility in York County. The agency had recommended all workers at the facility be tested.

Additionally, Maine CDC’s lab was processing results from the universal testing of employees of the Tambrands manufacturing facility in Auburn that is owned by Procter & Gamble. As of Wednesday, seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has 365 employees as well as more than 100 contractors.

Shah said Wednesday that while new cases and deaths continue to be reported in Maine, his agency has observed a decrease in the percent of test results that come back positive even as the state significantly expands testing capacity. Maine’s overall positivity rate was just shy of 5 percent on Thursday, compared to 10 percent nationally.

