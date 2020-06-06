WESTBROOK/CHESTER – Adrian Allen, known to family and friends as “Skip”, passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 78 years at his home in Chester. He was born and grew up in Westbrook. Skip is survived by his two children, his son Randy Batchelder and daughter Tammy Batchelder; two grandchildren Stacey Batchelder and Ross Batchelder; his sister Terry Gagnon and husband David; and many cousins. Skip is predeceased by his brothers Timothy Allen, Bruce Charles, and Steven Charles; his mother Mabel Charles and stepfather John Charles.Skip enjoyed hunting and fishing in earlier years with some of the happiest years of his life spent in his home in Chester. He kept busy with building projects and updating his home. He was a computer enthusiast and loved expanding his system with new technology. Skip was easy going and made many friends on his life’s journey. He will be remembered for his laugh, his great sense of humor, his heart and his faith. What I have heard from anyone I spoke to was “he was such a nice guy.”There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date. Messages of condolence may be expressed at http://www.lamsonfh.com

