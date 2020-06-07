A parade of Lisbon High School Class of 2020 graduates travels down Route 196 in front of Lisbon High School moments after the graduation ceremony Sunday.

LISBON — While their classmates waited in the parking lot, small groups of graduating seniors took turns walking into Lisbon High School’s gym to collect their diplomas — capping a senior year turned on its head by a pandemic.

The 75 graduates later turned their tassels as a group in the parking lot.

Elise Madore, president of the Lisbon High School Class of 2020, said the ceremony wasn’t everything students had hoped for, but it was better than the original plan, which consisted only of a parade of cars. Students came together and pushed for an in-person ceremony so they could walk across the stage to get their diplomas.

“It’s a huge milestone, and I think a parade isn’t enough to celebrate,” Madore said. “This is the start of our futures and a parade is not enough recognition.”

Jack Tibbetts, vice president of the Class of 2020, said during the ceremony that he and his classmates have faced challenges finishing out their high school education at home. Many people are sad, struggling because they can’t be around other people, Tibbetts told The Times Record.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate, but at the same time, we can rise above,” Tibbetts said.

Tibbetts is entering the U.S. Air Force, but the pandemic may delay those plans, too. Instead of leaving in September, it could be another six months to a year before he sets out on his own.

That is one of many unusual challenges students have faced this year, according to teacher and commencement speaker Ryan Bernard.

“No other senior class has ever faced the trials and tribulations that the Class of 2020 has faced this spring,” he said. “You will overcome these challenges and any challenge placed before you, and you will be successful in whatever you undertake.”

These students have the chance to be the next great generation, tasked with helping the country redevelop its identity and overcome this crisis while facing countless other issues with empathy, cooperation and unity, Bernard added.

Class adviser Gretchen Ward said many faculty members came to help and celebrate graduates Sunday, “and I just think they’re happy they could all come together one final time.”

Ward said graduates didn’t get their prom or Project Graduation, but the school hopes to offer some sort of send-off party for the graduates later in the summer.

