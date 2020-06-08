Jacob McCurdy Livestream
6:30 p.m. June 12. Falmouth Congregational Church UCC Facebook page
Unwind on Friday night with a virtual performance presented by Falmouth Congregational Church’s Coffee House series. Singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy will share his tunes and likely a few stories. McCurdy fronts the wedding band The Dapper Gents and also plays bass in The Johnny Clay Shanks band.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
