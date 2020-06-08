Jacob McCurdy Livestream

6:30 p.m. June 12. Falmouth Congregational Church UCC Facebook page

Unwind on Friday night with a virtual performance presented by Falmouth Congregational Church’s Coffee House series. Singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy will share his tunes and likely a few stories. McCurdy fronts the wedding band The Dapper Gents and also plays bass in The Johnny Clay Shanks band.

