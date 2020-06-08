Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Stream ‘Wild Life: Worm Wednesday’ on June 10

The online educational event is presented by Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

By Aimsel PontiStaff Writer

“Wild Life: Worm Wednesday”
10:30 a.m. June 10. On Facebook.
You and your kids can crawl on over to the Children’s Museum  & Theatre of Maine’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning to spend time online with red wiggler worms as learn about worm anatomy. You’ll also get some great tips about things to do with your kids like outdoor scavenger hunts. The program is geared toward grades K-3 and you can check out previous ones at kitetails.org/online.

