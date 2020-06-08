WATERVILLE — A man found shot on College Avenue over the weekend died Monday morning, authorities said.

State and local police continued to investigate the shooting and had not yet made any arrests.

Police said the victim, Joseph Tracy, 33, died earlier in the day Monday at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Investigators continue to review the circumstances of the death and an autopsy took place Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said in an email.

Tracy recently lived at different locations in Waterville and with his parents in the Kennebec County town of West Gardiner, McCausland said.

Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey said earlier Monday that officers were called to Home Place Inn at 150 College Ave. at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. The shooting victim was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville before being taken by LifeFlight helicopter to the Portland hospital.

“The victim from Saturday’s shooting died earlier this morning,” Massey said Monday. “The only other thing I can tell you is detectives continue to aggressively work the case and that’s where we’re at.”

Massey confirmed no one has been arrested in connection with the case. Asked if police know who is responsible for the shooting, he said he did not know.

He also would not say how many times the man was shot or what his injuries were following the Saturday incident at the Home Place Inn. Home Place is a complex of buildings containing rental units located off College Avenue between Crescent and Highwood streets; American Glass is across College Avenue from Home Place.

At Home Place Inn late Monday morning, neighbors said the shooting took place in an apartment on the back side of what is known as Building B, which is accessible from Crescent Street, off College Avenue.

A woman in whose apartment the shooting apparently took place was moving out of the apartment Monday and had chairs, a lamp and other items piled up outside her door, which was open.

She appeared shocked when told that the man who was shot had died earlier Monday and said she was told Sunday that he was going to live. She then immediately declined comment to a reporter.

Another woman with her said the victim did not live in that apartment or anywhere else at Home Place Inn. A third woman who was helping to place the apartment contents into a van said she did not know anything about the shooting.

In another building next to Building B, tenant Jordan Buker, 26, said he was not home Saturday when the shooting occurred, but his neighbor told him later that police were looking for a man in a white car who may have been involved in the shooting. Buker said he heard that the white car had stopped at the nearby Cumberland Farms on College Avenue for gas before the shooting and then sped off afterward.

“That’s what makes me think it was planned,” he said.

Buker said police often respond to Home Place Inn for drug-related issues such as overdoses. “Drug overdoses happen all the time around here, but never gunshots,” he said.

He added that people have been talking about the shooting since it happened and he’s heard multiple stories about why it happened.

Other area neighbors said police swarmed the area of Home Place Inn Saturday and knocked on doors to ask if people had seen anything. One woman said she heard police were bringing in a canine unit to help.

“We see the cops here all the time but never over a shooting. It’s sad. Scary stuff,” Buker said.

