As parents of the graduates of the Class of 2020, we have watched this spring as rituals and rites of passage have slipped away on them. We are so sorry. It is hard for us to watch them confront loss.

We promise that a powerful future experience awaits them.

Ten, 20, 30 years from now and beyond, they will be at an event, and they will hear somebody say: “I graduated from high school in 2020.”

They will approach this person, and have a strong and immediate connection. They will both wear a unique badge, whether high school was in Maine, Texas or Alaska, and they will understand each other when they say things like:

“I couldn’t wait to play my role in the musical.”

“I was going to ask my longtime crush to the prom.”

“I was going to MC an event.”

“I was going to run relay with my younger sister … my grandmother couldn’t wait.”

The list goes on of the things they will share, and exclusively understand. The badge makes them part of a brotherhood/sisterhood. They will connect, become friends and hug. (Yes, they will.)

Strangely, others will claim to be 2020 grads, seeking attention they want, but do not deserve.

The people who did graduate in 2020 do deserve it. That badge they wear will become a badge of honor. They will be admired.

We, their parents, already admire them. They are resilient, tempered by disappointment.

We can’t wait to watch them make their future contributions. They are a special group.

Congratulations!

Bill Campbell

South Portland

